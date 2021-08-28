Lam Research Co. (LRCX) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 on October 13th

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30.

Lam Research has increased its dividend by 164.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $609.59 on Friday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $617.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lam Research stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Lam Research worth $619,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

