Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,983 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 37,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $299.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

