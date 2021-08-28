LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 4,431 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.14. 1,655,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

