LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Invests $502,000 in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $134,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 30.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFTW opened at $10.03 on Friday. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

