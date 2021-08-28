LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 4,463 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Autodesk by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.84.

ADSK stock traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.64. 1,837,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,884. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.