LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 22,500 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Alteryx comprises approximately 3.0% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $77,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AYX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. 665,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $183,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,587. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.