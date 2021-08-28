Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Insider Richard Chesworth Sells 33,779 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) insider Richard Chesworth sold 33,779 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,030,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00.

KYMR stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

KYMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

