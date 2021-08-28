Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in August

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of KLYCY remained flat at $$8.83 during midday trading on Friday. Kunlun Energy has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.3222 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

