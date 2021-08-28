KuCoin Token Trading Up 14.9% This Week (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $13.67 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.72 or 0.00028174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KCS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

