K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 648,100 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the July 29th total of 308,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,481.0 days.

KPLUF traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.85.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $800.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.98 million.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

