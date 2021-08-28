Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €87.50 ($102.94).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRN shares. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

ETR KRN traded up €1.10 ($1.29) on Friday, reaching €87.00 ($102.35). 25,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Krones has a one year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a one year high of €90.45 ($106.41). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €82.15.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

