Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab Acquires 356,680 Shares

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 356,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $6,059,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 234,748 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $3,378,023.72.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.50. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

