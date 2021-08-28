Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 615 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $76.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

