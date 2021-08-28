Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,041,000 after buying an additional 1,126,725 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after buying an additional 826,612 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after buying an additional 556,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after buying an additional 510,683 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,294,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $164.68 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $174.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

