Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,515 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after buying an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,560,000 after purchasing an additional 257,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,267,000 after purchasing an additional 230,547 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after purchasing an additional 688,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.41. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.