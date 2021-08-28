Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Liberty Global by 14.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Liberty Global by 26.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 282,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 58,658 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Liberty Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,786.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,277. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Liberty Global stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $29.43.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

