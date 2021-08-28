Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 1,935 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.88. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

