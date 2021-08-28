Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,079,000 after purchasing an additional 382,043 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,126,000 after purchasing an additional 374,501 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 528,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 65,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,496,000 after acquiring an additional 167,380 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $71.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.50. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

