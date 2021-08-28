Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €112.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KBX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €107.00 ($125.88).

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €101.70 ($119.65) on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 1 year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion and a PE ratio of 26.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €98.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

