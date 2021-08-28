Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) CAO Cary M. Flanagan Sells 2,000 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $51.86 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

