Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of KLPEF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16. Klépierre has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

