Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Klépierre from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale cut Klépierre from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Klépierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of KLPEF opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Klépierre has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.16.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

