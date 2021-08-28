KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Holdings Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 570.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,679 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $934,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $4,691,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after buying an additional 75,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

