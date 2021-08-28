Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 15th

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$21.57 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$15.87 and a one year high of C$21.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMP.UN shares. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.63.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

