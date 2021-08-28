Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.33. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,698 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 3,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 771,213 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $4,472,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 251,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

