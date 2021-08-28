KeyCorp Boosts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $275.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BILL has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $223.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.62.

BILL opened at $283.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $288.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.32 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total transaction of $115,308.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,182.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $741,450.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,053,471.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,738 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,858 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

