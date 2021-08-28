Just Group (LON:JUST) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST) in a research note released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of JUST opened at GBX 92.95 ($1.21) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.50. Just Group has a 52-week low of GBX 40.66 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The firm has a market cap of £965.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.52.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

