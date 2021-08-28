JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,780,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,000,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $487.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

