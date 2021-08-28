Joseph C. Schick Sells 1,875 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Joseph C. Schick sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $98,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,875 shares in the company, valued at $623,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLFS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,450,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 926.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,191,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 583,954 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $13,648,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

