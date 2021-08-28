JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $45.23

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.23, but opened at $44.00. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $45.39, with a volume of 21,202 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.00.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,633 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,281,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,433,000 after purchasing an additional 91,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after buying an additional 52,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,193,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after buying an additional 248,565 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.