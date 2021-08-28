Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JRSH. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Aegis increased their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of JRSH stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

