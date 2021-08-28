Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JRSH. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

JRSH stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $89.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.78. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.