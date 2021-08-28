Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

