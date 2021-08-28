Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Public Storage’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.36 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Shares of PSA opened at $317.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.89. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $208.19 and a 52 week high of $326.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 525,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,959,000 after purchasing an additional 209,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after buying an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,585,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,440 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,477 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

