Jay M. Phd Short Sells 4,533 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $188,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,966,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $40.86 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.98.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). Research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BioAtla in the second quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in BioAtla in the second quarter worth approximately $591,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla in the second quarter worth approximately $29,052,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in BioAtla by 88,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in BioAtla by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

BCAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.