Jarvis Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $648,099.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $648,099.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0947 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00013910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $366.19 or 0.00749162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00099977 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

