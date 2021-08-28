James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down to $39.40

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.40, but opened at $38.43. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $38.43, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 51,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

