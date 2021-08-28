James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down to $39.40

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.40, but opened at $38.43. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $38.43, with a volume of 100 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.26.
About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)
James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.
