James H. Graass Sells 6,000 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total transaction of $921,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $157.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $158.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

