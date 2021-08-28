James Fazzino Buys 70,345 Shares of Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) Stock

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) insider James Fazzino bought 70,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.52 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of A$247,614.40 ($176,867.43).

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.64.

Get Tassal Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Tassal Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.37%.

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon and tiger prawns in Australia. The company offers fresh, smoked, canned, and frozen salmon; and Australian black tiger prawns. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells salmon, prawns and other seafood species.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Tassal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tassal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.