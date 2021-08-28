Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) is Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s Largest Position

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,244,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Jabil makes up 27.4% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of Jabil worth $479,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $13,187,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 234.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 97,426 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.95. 870,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $62.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,121,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,866,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,358 shares of company stock worth $7,979,734 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

