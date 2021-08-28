iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 119.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 62,447 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4,952.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of IHF opened at $266.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.08. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $188.81 and a 12 month high of $275.60.

