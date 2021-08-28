iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $77.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

