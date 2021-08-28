iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $276.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.