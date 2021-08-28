iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

IWS opened at $118.47 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $77.36 and a one year high of $118.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

