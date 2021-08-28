iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Cut by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 70.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $118.47 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $77.36 and a 1 year high of $118.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.