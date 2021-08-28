iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Shares Purchased by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRBO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $787,000.

Shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. 27,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,132. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.69.

