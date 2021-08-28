iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Position Decreased by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $4,104,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 254,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 167.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after buying an additional 507,753 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $1,065,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,555. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.