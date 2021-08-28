iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Down 85.4% in August

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the July 29th total of 9,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,832,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,755 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,871,000 after purchasing an additional 78,307 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,464.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 129,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 625,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 85,396 shares during the last quarter.

