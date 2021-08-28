iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $74.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

