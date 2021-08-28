iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the July 29th total of 871,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $51.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $52.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,519.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter.

